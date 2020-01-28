Ever wondered what it would be like to travel around the Aiken Training Track on your horse?
The opportunity to enjoy that experience will be available from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, during the second edition of Ride the Rail.
The event was held for the first time at the facility for thoroughbred racehorses in the spring of 2018, and more than 30 horses and their riders preregistered to participate.
“It’s back by popular demand,” said Ride the Rail’s chief organizer, Wendy Gutfarb, whose husband, Bill, is the Aiken Training Track’s president. “After we did this two years ago, people kept on asking me to offer it again. It’s on a lot of people’s bucket lists to ride around the Training Track after they see the horses working and galloping there.”
The cost is $40 per horse/rider combination, and Gutfarb would like for participants to register in advance.
“What we found out the first time is that most people just wanted to go out on the track and experience what it seems like,” Gutfarb said. “We had some that trotted around the track and some that cantered, but there weren’t too many that wanted to gallop. You can go at your own pace.”
Each horse and its rider will be able to spend 20 minutes on the Training Track and can complete up to two circuits during that time.
For more information, visit aikentrainingtrack.com and click on the “Events” tab at the top of the home page.
Rules for participation and a registration application can be found there.
Additional information can be obtained by calling 508-265-3055 or sending an email to RideTheRailAiken@gmail.com.
The Training Track opened in 1941. Champion thoroughbred racehorses that have trained there include Kelso, Swale, Pleasant Colony, Forty Niner, Shuvee, Storm Song, Tom Fool and Midshipman.
Palace Malice, winner of the 2013 Belmont Stakes, and Summer Squall, who captured the 1990 Preakness Stakes, also spent time at the facility.
The Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.
The 78th running of the Aiken Trials will be held March 14 at the Training Track.