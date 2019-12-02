Rick Perry is out as the U.S. secretary of energy.

Sunday was Perry's last day in the top spot at the Department of Energy, a multibillion-dollar agency that oversees everything from energy manufacturing to naval propulsion to nuclear weapons and nonproliferation.

Perry's intent to leave President Donald Trump's cabinet was announced earlier this year, following rounds of speculation and reporting. He joined the Energy Department in March 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

In his latest farewell video – featuring, at least once, footage of his visit to Plant Vogtle in Georgia – Perry described his time as energy secretary as a "wonderful, fabulous trip."

Trump in an October tweet thanked Perry for his service: "I want to thank Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for the outstanding job he has done. He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests. Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy..."

In a follow-up message, the president said he would nominate Perry's deputy, Dan Brouillette, as a replacement.

Brouillette, currently the deputy secretary of energy, has since cleared a nomination hearing and received a favorable report from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

"Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled," Trump wrote on Twitter. "A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!"

Perry was the 14th secretary of energy. He previously served as the governor of Texas, a state he has said he will be going back to.

But a return to the Lone Star State does not mean a departure from the national spotlight. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees two months ago subpoenaed him as part of the evolving impeachment inquiry, and his name has repeatedly been raised in subsequent testimony and hearings, both public and behind closed doors.

How it will play out remains unclear.

Perry visited the Savannah River Site, 30 minutes south of Aiken, in early 2018. The Energy Department stewards the nuclear cleanup and nuclear weapons missions there.