MONETTA — Retired Magistrate Gibson Oneal Fallow cut the ribbon Friday morning during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the new Monetta/Oak Grove Summary Court Office.
Last month, Aiken County Council passed a resolution to dedicate the building in Fallaw’s honor because of his longtime service to county residents and his accomplishments.
Fallaw was the summary court magistrate in the Monetta/Oak Grove district from 1990 until his retirement in 2014.
He also served as judge in Bond Court and Traffic Court.
There is a plaque in the new office that has information about Fallaw on it and states that the facility is dedicated in his name.
From 1984 to 1990, Fallaw was the county councilman who represented District 1.
In addition, he was involved in the juvenile arbitration program for South Carolina’s Second Judicial Circuit from 1994 to 2004, according to the resolution.
The new Summary Court Office is a 2,400-square-foot, single-story brick structure with a wood frame.
Hughes, Beattie, O’Neal, Law & Associates of Aiken designed the building. The contractor for its construction was J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken.
The cost was $700,250.
Funding for the new office came from Capital Project Sales Tax III.
The office’s address is 3580 Wire Road.