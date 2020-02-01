After trying out some of the seven stations on the new outdoor Fitness Court at Generations Park on Saturday morning, Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs was impressed.
“It makes me want to cancel my gym membership and start coming out here to exercise for free,” she said. “To be out in the open and have this connection with nature … I love it. People who don’t have the money to go to a gym and work out can come out here when the weather is good.”
Diggs also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that the City of Aiken held for the Fitness Court, which was installed late last year.
Others in attendance included another City Councilwoman, Lessie Price, who is Aiken’s mayor pro tempore, and Jessica Campbell, director of the City of Aiken’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
“We’re the first city in South Carolina to launch one of these,” said Campbell of the Fitness Court. “This is something that’s for people of all ages and abilities. It takes seven minutes to do a routine.
“We’re really hoping that this brings the community together,” she continued. “There is a Fitness Court app that will take you through the movements if you’re not familiar with how to do this type of training. People also can challenge each other through the app, so there is a connectivity for those who are working out.”
The app isn’t the only way to learn more about the Fitness Court.
“We have ambassadors that are local fitness enthusiasts that have decided to help sort of champion the Fitness Court,” Campbell said. “They will be offering free classes, demos and challenges throughout the year.”
One of those ambassadors is Karl Odenthal, who retired as a lieutenant from the Aiken Department of Public Safety and now works as a property code inspector for the city.
“It has a variety of different options,” said Odenthal of the Fitness Court. “You can do strength training, you can do endurance training and you can do high intensity interval training. You can challenge yourself at different levels depending on how you position yourself (on the various pieces of equipment).”
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Odenthal and other ambassadors showed attendees how to use the fitness court while loud music played.
Last year the City of Aiken received a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign for the Fitness Court, and the city provided additional money to cover the costs.
A press release from the City of Aiken described the Fitness Court as “an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.”
Generations Park is at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. It is off of Columbia Highway North, which also is known as U.S. Route 1.
Diggs represents District 1, where Generations Park and the Fitness Court are located.