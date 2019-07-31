This weekend, a resource fair will provide health screenings, hot meals, clothing and more to the homeless in Aiken.
The event, Healthcare for the Homeless, is organized by Rural Health Services Inc. and will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gyles Park.
"We chose this site because this is where a majority (of the homeless) congregate with their suitcases and bags in the morning; awaiting the time that the are allowed to return to the shelter," said Gail Diggs, director of Outreach and Community Services at Rural Health Services.
Through a collaboration with state and local partners, such as the Department of Health and Environmental Control and Aiken Regional Medical Centers, those who attend the fair will have access to housing assistance, community resource education and other services.
"As a member of Aiken County Homeless Coalition, I have had an opportunity to realize the magnitude of the problem," said Diggs. "There are organizations and churches that have been reaching out with meals, clothing and other resources."
Hygiene bags and health and dental screenings provided through a mobile unit are some of the major services that will be offered during the event. Many homeless people don't have access to these types of services on a regular basis.
"Some come into our health center for care and because of their pride may not share information about their living status," Diggs said. "We don't judge. We don't know what cards life has dealt them. Some lost jobs; most lost everything."
The fair will kickstart National Health Centers Week in Aiken, which is typically observed the first week of August.
Gyles Park is located at 406 Park Ave. For more information, visit ruralhs.org.