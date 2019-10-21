The candidates running to represent the city of Aiken's first district will appear together at a forum Tuesday night.
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, the incumbent Democrat, and Jeremy Stevens, the Republican challenging her, will both be at the Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative's "Candidate Forum."
Diggs and Stevens – the only two to file for the seat – on Monday confirmed their respective plans to attend.
The forum will be held at the Crosland Park Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E., and begins at 6:30 p.m. It will run until 8 p.m., according to a flyer.
"Meet and hear from" the candidates, the same flyer reads.
The event comes two weeks before the Nov. 5 general election in which two City Council members – one for District 1 and one for District 3 – and a mayor will be elected.
City Council District 1 is largely on the Northside. The district's southern tail, though, stretches beyond Park Avenue.
Diggs was first elected to City Council in 2011.
Stevens is a political newcomer. His campaign page on Facebook describes him as conservative.