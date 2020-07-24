A proposed development for a new Lulu's Express Car Wash continues to draw the ire of many nearby residents.
The Aiken Planning Commission at its July 14 meeting revisited and approved a updated concept plan for a car wash on Whiskey Road between Stratford Drive and Sizemore Circle, an area where three subdivisions – Stratford Hall, Springstone and Springstone Villas – exist in close proximity to the planned location.
The concept plan will now be sent to the Aiken City Council for final approval in an upcoming meeting.
At the meeting, the developers for the car wash included an entrance and exit on Whiskey Road in the new design plan, which was approved by S.C. Department of Transportation, satisfying the planning group to unanimously recommend it for approval.
Bill Howard, president of the Springstone Homeowners Association, spoke as a representative for the residents of the three subdivisions.
Howard stated that he and his fellow residents think that Lulu's "would be a good neighbor," but have concerns about the proposed car wash's water runoff and the additional traffic the business would generate.
Howard said the retention pond behind Springstone Villas is uphill and would not be able to take in the excess water the car wash would likely produce.
The Ascot Drive drainage system, where the water for the carwash would end up going to, already has severe cracking and sinking from the drainage of homes and businesses in the area, Howard said, and has previously been worked on by city officials.
"The Ascot Drive drainage system is suspect at best, and the City of Aiken [Department of Engineering] knows this, as well," Howard said. "It won't be long before we have catastrophic failure to Ascot Drive."
Ryan Bland, the city of Aiken's planning director said on Thursday that there were issues with Ascot Drive's drainage system in the past but that there has been significant work done to the system in recent years.
Bland added that should the carwash be approved by the Aiken city council, it would have it's own retention pond.
Howard additionally pointed out the issues Stratford Drive residents have when driving at the intersection of Whiskey and Powderhouse roads.
"The entire intersection is an accident waiting to happen," Howard said. "When you get to the intersection … you find a lot of cars are continuously running the red light from both directions … if you're leaving the subdivision from Stratford Drive, you have no idea what the cars coming from Powderhouse are going to do because 95% of those folks don't turn on a turn signal."
The developer has stated in the project proposal, based on evidence from other LuLu's locations, that the average trips per day would be 180-200.
The Traffic Management Ordinance requires a traffic study if the new development would generate 100 peak hour trips. Based on the Traffic Management Ordinance, a traffic study is not required.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has also indicated that the car wash use alone does not likely generate sufficient traffic to require a full traffic study.
As he wrapped up his comments, Howard presented the planning group with a petition of over 200 signatures from residents requesting that the planning group deny the new entrance and exit onto Whiskey Road and address their additional concerns.
Aiken currently has two other Lulu's Express Car Wash locations – one on East Pine Log Road and another on Richland Avenue.
The plans for the car wash were last reviewed at the planning group's January meeting that was attended by dozens of residents, with the main concern being the traffic the business would bring to the area of Stratford Drive.
At its January meeting, the commission ultimately ruled to recommend that the Aiken City Council deny the concept plan for the car wash due to the excess of public comments at the time.