The first three Blessing Boxes in Aiken were dedicated Dec. 26, 2017, in Osbon Park, Perry Memorial Park and Library Park.

On Thursday, a two-year anniversary celebration for the first boxes was held at the Blessing Box at the Aiken County Public Library playground at 314 Chesterfield St. S.

Local residents were invited to come and bring contributions and have some apple cider and cookies. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, Jane Page Thompson, Trish Aitken, Renee Hardin and Craig Schenck were several of those in attendance.

The boxes, located throughout Aiken County and beyond, provide nonperishable food items, hygiene products, diapers and other necessities for anyone who needs them.

There are now 54 Blessings Boxes in the CSRA. Donations can be simply placed into anyone of the Blessings Boxes.

Thompson and Melanie Inabinet, of Aiken, recently appeared on the nationally syndicated “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about the Blessing Boxes project.

+3 Aiken duo shares story of Blessing Boxes on The Kelly Clarkson Show Two Aiken residents appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, the creator of “Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood” on public television.

Inabinet wanted to bring Blessing Boxes to Aiken after reading about them in other communities on social media, Thompson said.

“She was worried about the homeless, and the whole idea that we have food scarcity wasn't a new idea in my mind,” Thompson said during a recent telephone interview. “It seemed like a great way for private enterprise to step up to the plate.”

Thompson said the boxes are not “necessarily for people who are homeless.”

“They're for everybody,” she said. “These boxes are for people who find themselves short whether they have to make a choice between spending money on medicine or food or just when they have things happening in their lives and they're looking at getting the car fixed or buying groceries. Well, there are Blessing Boxes where they can go get some food.”

Since then, boxes have been installed at USC Aiken, Aiken Technical College, Kennedy Middle School and beyond Aiken County.

“The initial three boxes two years ago have inspired a massive movement in nine to 10 counties in our area,” Thompson said.

Staff writer Larry Wood contributed to this article.