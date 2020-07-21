An Aiken County resident started an online petition to have statutes erected of three of the Black men who founded Aiken County.
Tony Littles said he and his son were at the Aiken County Historical Museum recently when they saw a picture of three Black men: Prince R. Rivers, Charles D. Hayne and Samuel J. Lee. The picture noted the men as three of the founders of Aiken County. Two other Black men are also credited as founders, Gloster H. Holland and William B. Jones, but have no known photos.
Littles' son, 15, had never heard the men mentioned in school. Littles has been in Aiken since 1999 and had also never heard of them.
"It's surprising that there's nothing prominent besides the picture in the museum," Littles said. "It surprised a lot of people online, too."
The online petition shares a short history of the three men.
"Samuel Jones Lee was an American Civil War veteran, politician and lawyer from South Carolina. He served as the first African-American Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives and was a committed member of the Republican Party," the petition states. "Charles D. Hayne was an American politician, tailor, and railroad investor from South Carolina. ... Prince Rivers was a former slave from South Carolina who served as a soldier in the Union Army and as a state politician during the Reconstruction era. He escaped and joined Union lines, becoming a sergeant in the 1st South Carolina Volunteers, a Union regiment in the American Civil War."
Littles said he'd ideally like the statues to be downtown near the statue of William Aiken.
Feedback on the petition has been slow, but Littles said he wasn't surprised by that. As of July 21, the petition had 124 signatures.
Littles said he may try to contact some local politicians at some point to try to shine a light on these men.
"It's very interesting to read about their background," Littles said. "One was a business owner, one was a state legislator."
For more information, view the petition online at Change.org.