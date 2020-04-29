The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation added some flavor to Wednesday's atmosphere at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, providing 150 free meals for hospital employees. A pasta creation, penne alla vodka with chicken, was the main dish.
"Our goal was really just to keep the community as close-knit as possible," said Gabby Dubuc, The Reserve Club's membership director. "Everyone at Aiken Regional is working their tails off to make sure everybody's healthy, and they're working crazy hours, and we just wanted to support them in this time."
Putting the pieces into place was Francisco Villalba, The Reserve Club's executive chef.
"Saul Schwartz, our general manager, just thought it would be a good idea last week. He let me know, and I just put a little food order together, and we just took it over," Villalba recalled, noting that assorted cookies and some bottled water were also provided.
"We just wanted to give back to the community," Dubuc said, "and Chef sure does make a good dish, so we were just happy to share that with them … Everybody at the hospital was very thankful, and they were working hard to make sure all their associates were taken care of."
Among those on hand to receive the mid-day goodies was Kimberly Paradise, administrative coordinator for the hospital's chief nursing officer. She issued a statement on the hospital's behalf, writing, "Thank you to the Reserve Club who kindly donated 150 hot meals to our team today. We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we continue to receive from businesses and individuals throughout our community.”