Voters in the city of Aiken's third district will have the chance to vote next week.
The District 3 Republican primary is set for Aug. 13, pitting Kay Biermann Brohl, John Klecker and Nick Weaver against each other.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Brohl has been a city resident for more than three decades and was an Aiken Planning Commission member between 2000 and 2007, among other things.
Klecker is a financial executive and current member of the Planning Commission.
Weaver is a lifelong CSRA resident. He launched the local Agamacon pop-culture convention and currently works at the Savannah River Site.
District 3 forms a rough "C" to the city's west. The third district creeps into downtown Aiken to the east, goes west along Richland Avenue and a portion of the Aiken bypass, and curls south to areas near Houndslake Country Club, Cherry Hills Drive, Casaba Drive, Redwood Drive and Trail Ridge Road.
A runoff election for District 3, if needed, is set for Aug. 27.
The current District 3 representative, Republican Dick Dewar, is not seeking reelection. He made the announcement in April.
"As many of you folks know, 2019 is the year of elections for the city of Aiken," Dewar said at the time. "My term expires in November, and I would like to announce that I will not run for reelection."
Dewar has served on City Council for 12 years.
City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts. The mayor is elected at large.
One Democrat, John Brecht, has filed for the District 3 seat. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in the general election.