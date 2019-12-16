The inflatable purple dragon that has stood at the damaged portion of the historic wall on Whiskey Road was reported stolen Monday morning.

Property owner Chris Eaton said the dragon was last seen Sunday at 10 p.m.

Eaton said Monday morning the dragon was missing and made a report with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Eaton's daughter, Kathryn Greenbaum, convinced her mother to put the inflatable dragon in the portion of the wall that was destroyed by a car collision Nov. 2.

That crash marked the third time in two years that the wall in the area had been struck, Lt. Jake Mahoney with ADPS said at the time.

Eaton and John B. Greenbaum recently purchased the estate from Lucy Lyle Tower. Aiken County’s land records show that Rond Point was sold in October for $1.1 million.

Eaton and her family are from the north shore of Boston. Her background of historic preservation and conservation encouraged her to purchase the historic home with the nearly 100-year-old wall built around it.

The roughly 9-foot inflatable dragon that lit up at night has stood guard at the gap for just under a month.

The dragon served as a "tongue-in-cheek" and "whimsical" response to the situation, Eaton said. She hoped it would raise awareness of the safety issues in the area.

"I have no intention of rebuilding that wall and have someone go through it every three months," Eaton said in November. "I'm going to try to find out what's the best way to get something implemented."

Mahoney with ADPS said there are currently no leads on any suspects in the theft.

"Please help 'Puff' return safely home for Christmas," Eaton said.

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact public safety at 803-642-7620.