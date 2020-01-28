Several dogs died in Aiken following a distemper outbreak at a local animal shelter with connections to a New Jersey-based shelter whose owner is facing charges for deceiving prospective pet owners.
Aiken County received a complaint in January 2018 about a deadly distemper outbreak at Home for Good Dog Rescue in Aiken which sends dogs to New Jersey for adoption.
Toni A. Turco, 55, owner of the Home for Good Dog Rescue Inc., based in Berkeley Heights, N.J., was criminally charged Dec. 20, 2019, with 15 counts of fourth-degree falsifying records for the purpose of deceiving prospective pet owners, two counts of fourth-degree knowingly selling and/or exposing to human contact a pet with contagious or infectious disease and one count of fourth-degree coercion by threatening to harm an employee's reputation or livelihood, according to a news release by the office of the Union County prosecutor.
Another employee at the shelter, Richard A. Errico, was charged with a single count of fourth-degree false advertising for the purpose of deceiving prospective pet owners.
Officers with the Aiken County Animal Shelter responded on Jan. 10, 2018, to Home for Good Dog Rescue in Aiken and met with Becca Stanberry, who told the officers seven dogs had died from distemper, according to a report from Aiken County Code Enforcement/Animal Shelter.
"We asked about the dogs that have died recently and she did state that seven dogs died from distemper," the report reads. "She also stated that six dogs are in a separate holding area for quarantine and all 37 dogs are on hold for quarantine."
Home for Good Dog Rescue in Aiken, located at 4568 Whiskey Road, markets its goal as rescuing homeless dogs from high-kill shelters in the South and providing life-saving care in its Aiken-based veterinary facility before the dogs are transported to New Jersey for adoption.
Stanberry told officers in 2018 she took the dogs to the vet for distemper shots but believes the virus was too strong, the report states.
"Officer Arthurs called Aiken Veterinarian Clinic about seeing sick dogs from Home for a Good Dog Rescue in January of 2018," the report reads. "The vet's office confirmed a distemper test was done and it was a positive test for distemper."
Through questioning, officers learned the center did not send a health certificate from a licensed vet.
"All officers walked the property and seen that the place was very clean," the report reads. "We asked about shipping procedures and what information you send with them. We found out they do not send a health certificate from a licensed vet with them and some advice was given on how to get health certificates."
The case was closed following the well-being check in 2018, said Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian in an email on Jan. 23.
"When we checked the shelter it was clean and in good order and since (Stanberry) had taken the sick animals to a vet and the vet was still involved, it appeared everything was OK," Killian said.
Aiken County used Home for Good Dog Rescue in the past as an alternative measure to avoid euthanizing dogs; however, the two mutually agreed to end the relationship in June 2017, Killian said.
The shelter had an easier time with shelters in Georgia and continues to get animals in the state on a regular basis, Killian said.
Aiken County schedules when rescue operations can come to examine animals the operation might want to save, however, Home for a Good Dog Rescue did not follow the county's schedule, Killian said.
Home for a Good Dog Rescue would only select small breed dogs and would not rescue large breeds, Killian said.
"Just little things that we require of all rescue operations that (Home for a Good Dog Rescue) didn't want to comply with so both parties decided it was better to move on," Killian said in an email on Jan. 23.
Aiken County was contacted by a prosecutor from Union County, New Jersey, on Feb. 14, 2019, who requested information on the distemper complaint in January 2018, the report states.
"(The prosecutor) said that Home for Good Dog Rescue are sending dogs up to New Jersey that are feral and sick with distemper," the report reads.
Witnessing the outbreak
Ex-employee Kirsten Carvajal worked at the Aiken location from the summer of 2017 until she was let go in January 2018.
Stanberry was in charge of the Aiken location as the vet tech and would communicate with Turco, Carvajal said.
Carvajal recalled when dogs at the center began exhibiting symptoms of distemper they were not immediately treated for the illness.
Distemper is a virus which is spread through the air and by direct or indirect contact with an infected animal, according to petmd.com.
The virus attacks a dog's tonsils and lymph nodes and later attacks the respiratory, urogenital, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.
Major symptoms of distemper include a high fever, reddened eyes and water discharge from the noise and eyes of the dog, according to petmd.com.
"We would send (Stanberry) videos and we would call her and tell her what was going on and she would say 'Oh, it just looks like they have a cold,'" Carvajal said.
Workers were not instructed how to take care of the dogs and would often not wear gloves appropriately, Carvajal recalled.
"These dogs were dying," Carvajal said. "They would die in our arms. They would die in our care. It's like raising a child and then seeing them die. You're helpless and you can't really do anything."
Carvajal recalled one instance of a dog being transported to New Jersey despite being sick. The dog later died after being adopted, Carvajal said.
Carvajal said workers were afraid to raise concerns about the outbreak.
"People weren't doing the proper procedures because we were not told how to do the proper procedures and if we tried to do something along those lines for treating distemper, we would be punished for it," Carvajal said.
After suggesting the center contact the State Department of Agriculture, Carvajal said she was let go.
The Aiken Standard reached out to Home for Good Dog Rescue's New Jersey headquarters for comment but did not receive a response.
Home for Good Dog Rescue still owns the property located off Whiskey Road, according to property records. The center still advertises on social media that it is receiving pets from the Aiken area.
Although Carvajal had a negative experience with the center, she hopes the center will remain open but with new qualified leadership.
"I feel like there's so many people out there going through vet school that have the ability to make that place wonderful," Carvajal said. "Aiken would benefit from keeping that place in business but just have somebody else there."