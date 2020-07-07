The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will be replacing pavement along East Gate Drive starting Thursday morning.
The project should last roughly four days should the weather permit, and should cause minimal traffic delays for drivers in the area.
The project will begin at the Aiken Mall Drive roundabout between Eastern Buffet and Chick-fil-A before traveling down to the next roundabout at Spencer Drive and Bedford Place S.W. and back, said City of Aiken engineer Joe Yates.
The times the project will take place each day will be approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The area will be accessible to drive through during the weekends, Yates said.
Drivers can avoid the construction work by taking Spencer Drive at the Spencer Drive roundabout, which goes around the construction site and intersects with Whiskey Road.
Drivers who travel through the area will need to proceed with caution and follow the direction of on-site flagmen and construction traffic signs.
Following the completion of the East Gate area, the project will continue at Northwood Drive.
This project will involve overlaying the area's asphalts rather than replacing it and will last approximately a week, Yates said.
The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will continue to post pertinent information on the city’s Facebook Page as progress is made with this year’s City Street Resurfacing project.