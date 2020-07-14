Work began Tuesday morning to repair the damaged serpentine brick wall at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
“Herrin Masonry was the low bidder on the project with a bid of $3,920,” wrote County Administrator Clay Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.
He added that Herrin Masonry was expected to finish repairing the wall by Thursday.
A vehicle crashed through the wall the night of June 15, creating a big hole in the structure.
While investigating the incident afterward, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers reported that they found vehicle parts that might have belonged to a black Volkswagen.
“The driver who hit the wall has not been identified,” said Lt. Jake Mahoney of the Department of Public Safety during a telephone interview Tuesday.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
The museum formerly was an Aiken Winter Colony home known as Banksia.