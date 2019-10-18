U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson on Friday wished all the best for Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, who on Thursday publicly announced he would be leaving President Donald Trump's cabinet by the end of the year.

Wilson, R-S.C., said he was grateful for Perry's service and wished him luck in his future endeavors. Perry in a video posted to his official Twitter account said he will be returning to his "favorite place in the world" – Texas, where he was once governor.

Wilson often worked and existed in the same realms as Perry, as both a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over nuclear weapons and related policy, and as a representative of the Aiken County and Savannah River Site areas.

Perry spent two days at the site in February 2018.

"I look forward to working with the next secretary of energy on critical projects at the Savannah River Site that ensure America's security and prosperity," Wilson also said Friday.

Wilson and Perry didn't always see eye-to-eye; take, for example, the secretary's decision to shutter the multibillion-dollar Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at SRS, a favorite of Wilson's. But Wilson also had Perry's back earlier this year, when U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat, called for the energy secretary's resignation following repeat controversial waste shipments to the Nevada National Security Site.

"There is no reason for Secretary Rick Perry to resign," Wilson said in July in response to an Aiken Standard inquiry. "Secretary Perry has consistently communicated with our office on actions taken by the Department of Energy in relation to South Carolina."

Recently, Perry has been drawn deeper into Democrats' impeachment probe of the president. Earlier this month, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees subpoenaed Perry, instructing him to turn over documents and communications related to a Ukrainian energy company as well as his involvement with Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Perry has previously said he would work with Congress and answer questions.