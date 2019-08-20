A joint press conference between Conservation Voters S.C. and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., held at Aiken State Park on Tuesday addressed the preservation and protection of the state's natural resources.
Conservation Voters S.C. (CVSC), an organization that advocates for legislative environmental protections, worked with Wilson last year to ensure the permanent reauthorization of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
John Tynan, CVSC's Executive Director, called the fund the "nation's most successful conservation program" on Tuesday.
"With that momentum from that re-authorization, we have a unique opportunity to establish permanent and dedicated funding for this program that is free from political manipulation and political whims," Tynan said.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) requires royalties be paid by energy companies drilling for oil or natural gas in the Outer Continental Shelf. This money – approximately $900 million per year, according to CVSC – was meant to fund the protection of national parks, public land and to ensure recreational use of these areas.
This program has funded over 150 projects in the 2nd congressional district, totaling up to about $5 million dollars. Overall, it has invested more than $300 million in South Carolina.
However, that is only a fraction of the funds that were originally promised.
Although $900 million has been deposited annually into the LWCF account by royalties, many of those funds – about $22 billion – were diverted into the general revenue stream with "no accountability" for where the money was actually spent, according to the CVSC.
During the press conference, Tynan said the LWCF was only fully funded for two years since it's establishment – in 1998 and in 2001.
By reauthorizing the program, Tynan and Wilson are hopeful that complete funding can be secured.
Wilson said the reauthorization project was a measure supported by both sides of the political aisle.
"These public places are among our community's most treasured assets, and the broad bipartisan support shows that public places are about people, not about politics." Wilson said.
According to a 2018 poll done by CVSC, over 90% of South Carolinians feel they have a "moral responsibility" to protect air, land and water in S.C.
Wilson said not having the LWCF would "stunt the ability" of those charged with protecting natural resources to save other areas.
Tynan said some of the major threats facing natural resources are South Carolina's rising population and unchecked industrial growth. Natural areas, he said, are vital to ensuring South Carolinians have natural resources for everything from wildlife protection to clean drinking water.
It also helps protect South Carolina's $16 billion outdoor recreation industry, which accounts for over 150,000 jobs in the state, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.