U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson will kick off his annual bus tour in Aiken County next week, according to an itinerary published Monday.

Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, will spend four days touring the 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties as well as portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.

The district tour begins Aug. 26 at the BTD Manufacturing facility in Aiken. At noon, Wilson will visit the Aiken Rotary Club, where he is scheduled to speak. The congressman will head to North Augusta later that afternoon to see SRP Park — home to the minor league Augusta GreenJackets — and the adjacent Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Wilson has stops in Irmo, Columbia and Orangeburg scheduled for Aug. 27-29. The tour will be capped by a stop at Shealy's Bar-B-Que in Batesburg-Leesville, a pilgrimage Wilson has said he always tries to make.

The bus tour is a chance for Wilson "to visit with constituents, discuss their concerns, and share news" of work done in Washington, D.C., according to a related announcement.

Wilson has served in Congress for nearly two decades. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, a panel of particular interest in Aiken because of the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile nuclear installation south of the city and near New Ellenton.