U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has again been appointed to a special committee tasked with settling military- and nuclear-related funding differences between the House and Senate, a repeat task that directly affects the Savannah River Site and the myriad missions there.
The South Carolina Republican was named to the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act conference committee by the speaker of the House. The NDAA props up the nation's defense spending.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Wilson said he is "extraordinarily grateful to serve another year" and is "committed" to getting the work done.
"Last year's committee efforts were successful," he continued, "and I will continue to promote peace through strength and work to champion repeal of the 'Widow's Tax.'"
The previous NDAA was signed by President Donald Trump during a ceremony at Fort Drum, New York. Wilson attended that event.
The congressman, who has served for nearly two decades on the Hill, is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, which deals with national security developments and arms control issues, among other things, and the House Armed Services Committee, which has general jurisdiction over the defense and energy departments.
In late August, Wilson, who represents South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, said he hoped to make the conference cut this year.
"I'm hoping," he said. "You never know."