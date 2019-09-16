U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson on Monday morning urged President Donald Trump to maintain "maximum pressure" on Iran following a flurry of weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which the South Carolina Republican has squarely blamed Iran for.

Wilson, a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, also warned of "dangerous escalation" and international consequences.

"Make no mistake, Iran was behind these dastardly terrorist attacks that threatened to disrupt the world's energy markets," the longtime congressman said in a prepared statement.

Yemen's Houthi rebels initially claimed responsibility for the the attacks on the Saudi energy facilities. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Twitter Sunday accused the U.S. of shifting blame to Iran for deceitful purposes.

"Blaming Iran won't end disaster," Zarif wrote.

Wilson's comments align him with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and various other U.S. leaders. On Saturday, Pompeo asserted there was "no evidence" the attacks – shown in various photos and videos spreading across multiple channels – came from Yemen.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," Pompeo said in a tweet, referencing Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president.

The weekend's events, and the following reactions, come at a time of already heightened tension between the U.S. and the Middle East, Iran in particular. International eyes have focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping lane east of Saudi Arabia, following a string of high-profile disputes; the Trump administration has slapped Iran with constricting sanctions; and in May, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Iran that if seriously provoked, the U.S. would win the day.

"Again, I don't want a war," Graham said at the time, "but I don't want to be bullied by Iran."

Wilson on Monday said pressure from the Trump administration must continue until "the ayatollahs in Tehran are forced to change their murderous behavior."