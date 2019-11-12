A day after Veterans Day, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson visited Aiken and spoke to those who had served, promoting a Library of Congress initiative meant to preserve and make accessible veterans' stories.
The congressman, a South Carolina Republican, met with veterans at USC Aiken on Tuesday morning and encouraged the small crowd to spread the word about and maybe participate in the Veterans History Project.
"People need to know heroism, and they also need to know everyday life," Wilson said. "Not everyone has had the opportunity to tell their story, and many have been reluctant to talk about their service."
The Veterans History Project was created by Congress in 2000. The project, via submissions, curates firsthand accounts and narratives from U.S. veterans from 1914 (World War I) to the present. The 2016 Gold Star Families Voices Act expanded its scope to include interviews with immediate family members of those who died in service during wartime.
The project accepts audio- and video-recorded interviews, memoirs, original photographs, letters, diaries, maps, military documents, drawings and more.
"All of your families have stories. It doesn't have to be something extraordinary," the congressman said, transitioning to an anecdote about his father's military service in China and a "little memo" he penned.
"We have heroes right here in our community that should be recognized," Wilson said.
The Veterans History Project is accessible and searchable online: loc.gov. The project does not have a deadline.
Wilson represents South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District.