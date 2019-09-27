U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson earlier this week said he has been "assured" the plutonium pit production goal can be met, comments made as other officials stress the tight turnaround time and significant scale of the related projects.

"I have supported the requirement of 80 plutonium pits per year at two sites, which has a strict timeline that I have been assured can be attainable," the South Carolina Republican said during a Wednesday afternoon armed services subcommittee hearing.

Wilson's certainty – provided there's full funding from Congress – stems from conversations with National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, according to his office.

Wilson on Wednesday was speaking to Charles Verdon, the NNSA's deputy administrator for defense programs. The NNSA, a semiautonomous U.S. Department of Energy agency, is in charge of the plutonium pit mission, a majority stake of which has been pitched for the Savannah River Site.

Verdon, answering a prior question posed by Wilson, said a two-pronged approach – like making pits in South Carolina and New Mexico, as was recommended last year – is a "prudent" one.

In February, Verdon said his agency was "focused like a laser beam" on getting things done.

"We have a vision, we have a strategy, we're moving out on this as we speak," Verdon said at the time.

At least 80 pits, nuclear weapon cores, per year are needed by 2030, according to the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. Certain lawmakers and independent watchdog groups have questioned the requirement, though. And an independent study conducted by the Institute for Defense Analyses has cast serious doubt on the potential paths forward.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean in August said his team was "going like gangbusters" on the pit mission.

"It's going to ask us to do in 10 years what would typically take 15 to 20 in today's environment," he continued, at one point referencing the Cold War.

Former NNSA chief of staff William "Ike" White in February described the joint pit production recommendation, made by the NNSA and the U.S. Department of Defense, as ambitious. White now leads the Energy Department's nuclear cleanup office.

In mid-June, Gordon-Hagerty said reaching 80 pits per year by 2030 is a high – but attainable – bar.

"Sure, it's a challenge," she told the Aiken Standard.

Delays will risk the long-term viability of the nation's nuclear stockpile, Verdon said Wednesday.