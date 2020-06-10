One of the buyers trying to finalize a deal to purchase the site of the old Aiken County Hospital said he and his partner are enthusiastic about its potential for redevelopment.
“We’re excited about it,” Al Saad told the Aiken Standard during a recent telephone interview. “As a friend of mine used to say, it’s got a lot of positive variables, so we’ll have to see where we end up.”
Saad is the president of A.I. Saad & Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm based in Columbia.
His partner, Charles I. Small, is the president and CEO of Diversified Development Inc., another full-service commercial real state development firm based in Columbia.
Earlier this month, Aiken County Council unanimously approved the third reading of an ordinance that authorizes the county to sell the old hospital and the 9.33 acres on which it stands to 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC.
Saad and Small are Richland Avenue Associates’ principals.
“I think we are equal partners right now,” said Saad of their roles in the venture. “We’ve done several projects together in the past. He has his company and I have mine.”
According to the ordinance, Richland Avenue Associates will pay “no less” than $1.15 million for the property.
The old hospital’s address is 828 Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
Saad and Small plan to renovate and repurpose the old hospital, a brick building that was constructed prior to World War II.
For a while, the structure also was Aiken County’s government headquarters.
“We want to refurbish it and add something to the rest of the land,” Saad said. “It’s in an Opportunity Zone, it’s historical and it’s been abandoned. There are lots of tax cuts available for older properties like that. What we’re focusing on is apartments, whether they’re senior apartments or standard apartments, we’re not sure yet. I had a homebuilder call and he wanted to know if he could buy some lots, but we don’t know if we’re going to do that or not.”
A feasibility study will be conducted.
“We are contracting with a company that does feasibility studies for several of our friends who are developers as well,” Saad said. “It going to take several months to get that study done, and we won’t really know what we’re going to do until the study is finished. But it’s probably going to be some sort of mixed-use development.
Saad has previous experience with projects that involved similar types of properties.
“I had contracted to purchase an old mill in Greenville,” he said. “I did all the feasibility studies and got the drawings done. A developer from Atlanta came in and liked it more than we did, so we sold it to him and it’s under construction right now.
“I’ve got a mill under contract in Dudley, Massachusetts, to redo,” Saad continued, “and we’re looking at an old school in Hartsville to convert into apartments.”
Aiken County failed to finalize to previous deals to sell the old hospital for $1.1 million. The first was with The Marian Group, which is based in Kentucky, and the second was with a local entity, WTC Investments LLC.
Saad said redeveloping the old hospital land would help the City of Aiken “because it will generate more growth and clean up the area.”