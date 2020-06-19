The public pool at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center is back open for the summer after a major makeover.
The new pool, complete with new slides and spray jets, was christened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon with various city officials in attendance.
"Aiken, you asked for this pool, and the City of Aiken delivered," Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs said just before the pool officially opened.
Members of Aiken City Council and several city staff attended to see the new accessories and congratulate the project's participants on a job well done.
The opening day for the pool was originally set for Memorial Day but was pushed back after renovations were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The wait, however, was well worth it, said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Friday.
"This is going to represent a safe place" for residents to have fun and enjoy themselves, Osbon said.
The new pool design includes 3,436 square feet of water surface with highlights including zero-depth entry and various water features.
City Council member Lessie Price, who was also in attendance Friday, said the project was special to her as she and her nine other siblings used to swim in the old pool while their parents worked.
Price's family lived right down the block from the Smith-Hazel facility and were able to learn to swim there due to no one in her family owning a pool.
"We knew everyone on this street, and (our parents) knew we were in a safe place," Price said.
Replacing the formerly outdated pool and bathhouse at Smith-Hazel Park has been in the works since the Capital Project Sales Tax IV voter referendum in 2018.
The $1.25 million project was funded through the CPST IV budget.
"Swimming pools offer a means of social interaction and relaxation, along with opportunity for exercise and swim instruction," said Jessica Campbell, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in a news release. "We hope this pool will contribute to the health and happiness of our community for years to come."
Open swim hours this season are weekdays from 9 p.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with pool rentals available from 9 a.m. to noon.
The pool season will end Labor Day, Sept. 7.
At this time, swim lessons are not available.
Entrance fees are $1 for City of Aiken residents and $2 for non-residents.
Swimmers must be 13 years old or older to attend the pool without an adult.
For more information, contact the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E., at 803-642-7634.