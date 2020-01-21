The Aiken Housing Authority will begin the relocation process for Hahn Village residents in February following approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the public housing neighborhood.
Chanosha Lawton, Aiken Housing Authority CEO, provided updates on the project at the housing authority's monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
A consultant will be meeting with the authority to identify properties where residents can relocate.
Tenants were made aware of the update a week or two ago, Lawton said.
"We want to make sure, from our agency's perspective, whatever we do falls within the guidelines of what is required to be done," Lawton said. "A consultant will walk the authority through the process to ensure we are governed by the right rules and regulations and that we follow the policies and procedures."
Former housing authority CEO Reggie Barner announced plans to demolish Hahn Village in March 2018.
Barner said demolishing the complex and starting over would be cheaper than completing all necessary, retroactive repairs.
The housing authority submitted an application to HUD to demolish the complex in August 2019, and it was approved this past November, Lawton said.
The demolition would raze approximately 100 units of public housing, impacting approximately 250 people, according to an Aiken Housing Authority estimate.
The housing authority is seeking to provide tenant protection vouchers to families as opposed to regular Section 8 vouchers, Lawton said.
Tenant protection vouchers are vouchers that assist Public Housing Associations with the relocation or replacement housing needs that result from the demolition, disposition or mandatory conversion of public housing units, according to HUD's website.
Tenant protection vouchers include providing assistance to families living in Section 8 projects for which the owner is opting out of the housing assistance payment contract, HUD is taking enforcement action against owners with project-based assistance and projects for which the owner is prepaying the mortgage.
A family living in a public housing unit that scheduled to be demolished, disposed of or converted will be contacted by the PHA when they are eligible for a tenant protection voucher, according to HUD's website.
In addition to tenant protection vouchers, the authority will provide families with case management services to assist in relocation, Lawton said.
Lawton also emphasized that recipients of tenant protection vouchers will be able to use vouchers outside of the Aiken County area.
"We typically want them to stay in Aiken County, but it's to protect them," Lawton said. "They can move to Edgefield County, Lexington County or Columbia. That voucher is to protect them from being homeless."
One of the housing authority's primary goals in the process will be focusing on relocating families within Hahn Village with children, roughly 75% of the families in the complex.
Demolition is expected to proceed in about a year following the relocation process, Lawton said.
The housing authority is still looking into using the property for a new multi-family development.
The development might consist of townhomes or single-family homes where there will be market rent income and affordable housing, Lawton said.