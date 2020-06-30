The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken is offering several engaging summer camps in July for students in grades K-6.
Some spaces are still available, and the deadline to register is July 5.
To register online, visit www.usca.edu/rpsec/departments/summer-programs/discovery-camps.
"We look forward to offering these educational, fun camps for students in our area," said John Hutchens, director of special programs at Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.
"We are taking special precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all our campers and hope parents will partner with us to ensure health and safety guidelines are met."
The annual Camp Invention, for ages kindergarten to sixth grade, takes place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 6-10.
Young Einsteins, a STEM-related camp for first and second grades, takes place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20-24.
Cyber Patriots, for sixth through eighth grades, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20-24.
Because of COVID-19, the center will adhere to special guidelines concerning wearing masks and social distancing.
Campers will be split into small groups based on the 50% max capacity per classroom.
Only children and staff who are required for daily operations will be allowed inside the building and classrooms.
Parents will provide PPE for their children. Face coverings will be worn by children as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.
There will be limited sharing of materials. Materials will be sanitized between groups.
After programs are completed for the day, a deep clean will be made by housekeeping personnel of all instructional areas inside of the center.
For more information, including a full list of the safe practices that will be implemented, visit the Ruth Patrick center's website.