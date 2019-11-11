The Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections voted unanimously Monday to uphold the results of the mayor and town council seat 4 elections that took place Nov. 5 in Salley.
All nine members of the board were present for the two hearings, which were held in Aiken County Council Chambers at the Aiken County Government Center.
Board Chairwoman Kay McIver did not vote.
Incumbent Nathan R. “Bob” Salley contested the result of the mayoral election.
LaDonna Hall won the race, with 44 write-in votes. Salley received 38.
Leah Shackleford contested the outcome of the town council seat election.
Sandra Hicks Brown was the winner with 49 votes. Shackleford receive 45.
There were five votes for Hall, who filed to run for seat 4, but said she “decided kind of at the last minute” to launch a “door-to-door” campaign as a write-in candidate for mayor.
In addition, there was one write-in vote in the seat 4 election.
Chris Spradley of the Moore Taylor Law Firm, which has offices in West Columbia and Saluda, represented Hall and Brown during their respective hearings.