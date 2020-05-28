A Williston man, who is a registered sex offender, was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a juvenile female while she was checking mail.
Kenneth Wayne Holston, 57, of Williston was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor-commit/attempt lewd act and a sex offender registry violation for failing to register first offense, according to jail records.
On May 17, deputies spoke with the 13-year-old victim who reported she was out checking the mail a day before when the suspect walked up to her and started to talk to her, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim alleged the suspect then gave her a hug and touched her inappropriately, the report states.
She then ran into her house to tell an adult about what happened.
An adult complainant told deputies he went over to the suspect's home to confront him about the incident and the suspect reportedly apologized, admitting to the assault, according to the police report.
Holston was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday morning.
Holston was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2005, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Registry.