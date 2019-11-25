A registered sex offender was charged in connection with a reported peeping tom and indecent exposure case at an Aiken Walmart on Nov. 15.
Aron Vincent Salmeri, 39, of Warrenville, was charged with peeping tom and indecent exposure, according to jail records.
Police responded to the Walmart on Richland Avenue at 3:22 a.m. in reference to a naked white male in the women's restroom, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
A victim told deputies she was about to use the restroom when the suspect opened her locked stall door and then stood in front of her while he was completely naked, according to the report.
The victim was able to escape and call for help, the report states.
Salmeri was charged Nov. 22 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.
He was denied bond, according to the detention center.
Salmeri is a registered sex offender, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was charged with indecent exposure in California in 2007.