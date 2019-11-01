As clocks are set back an hour this weekend for the end of day light savings time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.
The threat of home fire, which are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, increases with the holidays and cold weather, according to a news release by the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross responds to an average of more than 62,000 disasters, the vast majority of which are home fires.
On average, seven people die everyday from a home fire, most impacting children and the elderly, according to the Red Cross. Thirty-six people suffer injuries as a result of house fires every day.
“This weekend, please ‘turn and test’ to help protect your family from home fires, which tragically take seven lives each day in the U.S.,” said Trevor Riggen, senior vice president, Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services. “Because working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, we urge you to test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan with everyone in your household.”
In addition to testing smoke alarms, the Red Cross asks everyone to install smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
The Red Cross also encourages households to practice a home fire escape plan that includes ways to get out of every room and selecting a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home.
Richard Oxendine, Aiken County Firefighters Association president, said local fire departments will be using social media to remind households to test their smoke detectors.
Oxendine also encourages homeowners to invest in upgraded fire alarms such as Kidde smoke alarms that have a battery life of up to 10 years.
For five years, the Red Cross has worked with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign, according to the release.
Since launching in October 2014, the campaign has installed nearly 2 million free smoke alarms, reached more than 1.4 million children through youth preparedness programs and made more than 805,000 households safer from the threat of home fires, according to the release.
For more information on home fire safety, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App.