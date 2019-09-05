Approximately a dozen members of the Aiken Chapter of the Red Cross will be joining other volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Rebecca Jordan, executive director of the Red Cross' central chapter, said Aiken volunteers will be heading to the South Carolina coast to work in shelters and Red Cross offices.
Another dozen volunteers from Aiken will assist Voorhees College in Denmark, Jordan said.
South Carolina opened 33 shelters in response to Hurricane Dorian with more than 2,500 evacuees.
Jordan said the local Red Crosses are only taking monetary donations at this time. Donations will help the Red Cross purchase needed items for evacuees.
Donations can be made by visiting theredcross.org, calling 800-REDCROSS or by texting DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Jordan said the organization needs blood donations to help those impacted.
Since South Carolina was placed in a state of emergency, Jordan said Red Cross lost over 1,000 units of blood donations due blood drive centers, like schools and businesses being closed.
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.