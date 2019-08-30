The American Red Cross is seeking support from communities as Hurricane Dorian draws near.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 mph on the Florida coast on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Current forecasts of Dorian by the NHC predict the storm to curve northward toward Georgia and South Carolina as a Category 1 storm on the morning of September 2 and into September 3. Wind speeds are predicted to begin at 60 mph but die down as the storm crosses the mainland.
Although the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter, the Red Cross reports.
Susan Landreth Everitt, American Red Cross executive director, said the Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation tents and are mobilizing hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
Everitt shared ways community members can help and encourages those in the storm's path to prepare.
How to help
The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the upcoming storm. Donations will help provide food, shelter, relief supplies, recovery planning and other assistance.
Donations can be made by visiting theredcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Red Cross also has an emergency need for blood donations following a summer shortage.
"We encourage eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply," Everitt said. "It's important to remember that it's the blood already on the shelves that helps during a disaster."
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
If you are ordered to evacuate
The Red Cross urges people in the potential path of Hurricane Dorian to be prepared and obey evacuation orders.
To prepare for evacuation, Everitt suggests the following:
- Have your disaster kit ready.
- Review your emergency plan with everyone in your household
- If you must evacuate, make arrangements for your animals. Keep a phone list of pet-friendly hotels and animal shelters that are along your evacuation routes.
Information for open Red Cross shelters can be found on the Red Cross' free emergency app or by visiting redcrossblood.org.
Those who plan to stay in a Red Cross shelter should plan to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and special items for children or family members who have unique needs.