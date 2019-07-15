An Aiken family lost their home after it caught fire Friday afternoon.
Fire crews with Aiken Public Safety responded to the blaze located on Bay Meadows Drive and worked to put the fire out, police reported.
The house was "severely damaged" and left two adults without a home, according to a release.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted the two adults following the incident. They provided them with financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items. Investigators with Aiken Public Safety are still working to determine the cause of the fire.