A bird federally listed as endangered has made a big comeback in Hitchcock Woods, which is one of the nation’s largest urban forests.
Four years ago, no red-cockaded woodpeckers, or RCWs, could be found there. Today, more than 30 are living in Hitchcock Woods because of a successful reintroduction project.
Prior to 2016, RCWs hadn’t been seen in the 2,100-acre forest near downtown Aiken “since the late 1970s or maybe the early 1980s,” said Mark Pavlosky of MPJ Wildlife Consulting.
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation hired Pavlosky to oversee the reintroduction effort, which involved bringing young male and female birds from the Francis Marion National Forest to Aiken and releasing them in areas of Hitchcock Woods that were believed to have suitable habitats.
In addition, artificial nest boxes, or inserts, were placed in longleaf pines to encourage the RCWs to raise offspring.
“It has been a huge success,” said Randy Wolcott, who is a member of Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s board of trustees.
In November 2016, 10 RCWS were released in Hitchcock Woods after being captured in Francis Marion, which is north of Charleston.
Then, over the next three years, additional RCWS from Francis Marion were brought to Hitchcock Woods and set free.
There were 10 birds translocated in 2017, eight in 2018 and four in 2019.
Some RCWs remained in Hitchcock Woods, built nests and reproduced, but others left the area.
Currently, Pavlosky believes, 32 are residing in the local forest.
“We had a very successful breeding season in 2019,” Pavlosky said. “Going into the season, we had seven potential breeding groups and one single male. We had six successful nests. Fourteen young birds were banded, and all 14 fledged and became part of the population.
“Our goal for the 2020 breeding season is to have at least nine breeding pairs that are successfully reproducing,” he continued. “We have completed the translocation phase of the RCW reintroduction project. In the future, I believe we may need to translocate one or two individual birds sporadically to help the genetic diversity of the population (in Hitchcock Wood). We want to have a self-sustaining population with very little human involvement.”
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation also has worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources during the RCW reintroduction project.
After thriving in Hitchcock Woods for many years, RCWs probably disappeared because the environment wasn’t satisfactory anymore.
In the late 1990s, however, the Hitchcock Woods Foundation approved a management strategy that was designed to restore the longleaf pine ecosystem that once was so prevalent in this area and offer RCWs the environment they need in order to thrive.
Included in the foundation’s plan of action were prescribed burning and forest thinning.
Based on the positive response of the translocated RCWs to Hitchcock Woods, “we’ve done a great job,” Wolcott said.
