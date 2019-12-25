Residents in Aiken will be able to recycle their Christmas trees this year.
Dumpster Depot will accept Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 4, at its Aiken location, 2063 University Parkway, or the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta.
The recycling event is part an effort to reduce landfill waste during the post-holiday cleanup around the city.
There is no cost to drop off a tree.
Residents may drop off their trees between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All tinsel, lights and decorations must be removed before trees will be accepted.
Norman Dunagan, owner of Dumpster Depot, said recycling trees can have environmental benefits.
“If you just throw away your tree, it gets sent to landfills,” Dunagan said in a news release. “We want to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills, so all the Christmas trees will be for such things as fish habitats at local fishing spots.”
Dunagan said many other holiday-related items can be recycled, including cardboard, wrapping paper and used cooking oil.
City of Aiken trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day during the remainder of the week due to the Christmas holiday.