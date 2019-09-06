GRANITEVILLE — Visitors filled the front lawn of one of Aiken County's only long-term addiction treatment facilities Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony three years in the making.

Aiken-based nonprofit Recovery Road Ministries officially opened the new rehabilitation facility for women located in a house at 80 Canal St. in Graniteville.

The home will be able to house 14 women plus a house manager, Recovery Road Ministries' executive director, Pastor Gary Farina, said. However, the home will start off slow with two visitors arriving Sept. 9.

Farina expects to have a full house by the end of this year.

According to Aiken County land records, the organization purchased the home for $75,000 in November 2017.

Through community donations, fundraisers and volunteer work, the facility was ready and financially stable to open.

Farina said the dream to build the facility derived from helping those battling addiction.

"Three years ago, God gave me a vision to help those who had addiction," Farina said. "Seeing the hurt men and women that are addicted to drugs and they feel like they have no hope, but they do have hope."

The facility will assist women facing addiction with a 10-month, Christian faith-based program, Farina said. Those going through the program will go through job training for eight weeks, attend meetings and programs, and can work toward receiving a GED if needed.

The idea of the center in the area received push back from some community members in the past; however, Farina said he is grateful that much of the community now supports the facility's opening.

"The community was, in the beginning, kind of tough; but they're backing me now," Farina said. "It's just amazing how this has come to fruition. I'm excited for the people coming into this place and seeing their lives being changed when they leave."

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Aiken County is not immune to addiction issues and the area is short on long-term treatment solutions.

Hunt said he looks forward to the facility helping those impacted by drug and alcohol addiction.

"We're short on long-term treatment centers," Hunt said. "This long-term treatment facility is the only one like it in the county right now, and it's a good thing for us as far as getting people the treatment they need for addiction."

Farina said the new facility is only the beginning.

The nonprofit group plans to open another addiction treatment facility in the Aiken County area for men in the future.

To learn more about Recovery Road Ministries, visit recoveryroadministries.org.