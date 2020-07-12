Jodie Riley and Samantha Cushman have faced a variety of personal challenges over the past three months in their efforts to bounce back from years of substance abuse, and Saturday evening brought a chance to celebrate a major milestone, as they were recognized as the first two graduates of Recovery Road Ministries, based in Graniteville.
Millbrook Baptist Church, one of Recovery Road's sponsors, provided the host site, and the Christian faith-based program honored Cushman and Riley for successfully navigating through a rigorous, 10-month, nonprofit residential program designed to help women break free from drug and alcohol addictions.
"It's going great," said the Rev. Gary Farina, the program's executive director, looking back at the miles he and his cohorts have covered since the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony, held Sept. 6, 2019.
"You have your ups and downs, but the majority of the time, these girls are really doing good. The ones I have now are really doing wonderful."
He noted that just as Riley and Cushman are finishing up their mileage with Recovery Road, two more participants are coming on board Monday.
Riley and Cushman are both employed, with Riley on board with Millbrook, as a custodian, and Cushman working at a packing/shipping business, in Graniteville – "good jobs with full benefits" in both situations, Farina said, pointing out that Cushman had never worked a day in her life until she joined Recovery Road.
Farina, also known as Millbrook's minister of discipleship and singles, also commented on basic goals of the program. "First of all, I want them to know who God is," he said, confirming that Jesus is the focal point.
Parenting classes are part of the mix. "We want them to get their kids back ... We want them to rebuild their relationships with their families," he said, noting that family members are seeing a change in the lives of Recovery Road participants.
Financing is another major concern. "We want them to have money in the bank, but we control their money while they're there. They get what you might say is an allowance. They pay rent to us. It's not much, but it's just enough to keep us going."
Plans are also in the early stages for establishing a similar program for men in Aiken County, possibly in a rural location with several acres available for farm-type work to be part of the package.
Recovery Road, he said, is bankrolled via donations from a variety of churches – mostly local, but including one in Illinois, via a family connection.
The organization's website states that the "intensive in-house program lasts 10 months and will provide residents with the structure, accountability, and love they need to break free from a life of substance abuse."
It adds, "The Recovery Road experience provides counseling, a unique 12-step program, Bible studies, the sharing of common home chores, daily devotions, and employment opportunities."
Details are at recoveryroadministries.org.