Many South Carolinians, including Aiken County residents, are projected to take to the roads over the next week, as thousands plan to celebrate this year's Fourth of July.
More Americans than ever, nearly 49 million, recorded by the American Automobile Association are making plans to get away for Independence Day, creating a 4.1 percent rise in travel volume compared to 2018, according to AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright.
An estimated 688,500 South Carolinians are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holiday, Wright said.
"With low gas prices this season and school being out for the summer, Carolinians are planning to travel in record-breaking numbers to celebrate the Fourth," Wright said. "This year, the holiday (also) falls on a Thursday, so many will take the whole week or create a long weekend to travel."
This rise in the number of those traveling means traffic issues are likely to increase across state roadways, especially on July 3, with AAA Carolinas predicting someone's trip taking "four times longer than normal" because of traffic.
Local law enforcement offers residents safety tips for the high traffic.
"Anyone planning on leaving Aiken over the holiday need to prepare for heavy traffic," said Lt. Jake Mahoney, with Aiken Public Safety. "Drivers are encouraged to be patient and plan out their driving times."
When a large number are driving on the roads at the same time, traffic collisions are more likely to occur, he said.
AAA Carolinas points to several factors in explaining the increase in people traveling this year, including lower gas prices, a strong economy, low unemployment, robust consumer spending and rising disposable incomes.
Residents planning to travel during Fourth of July are encouraged to get their car battery tested, top off all fluids and check tire condition.
"Drivers should maintain focus on the road and be aware of those driving around you," Mahoney said. "Look out for impaired drivers going over the road recklessly. Everyone in the vehicle should also be wearing their seat belts."