Volunteers for the 12th annual Habitat Aiken Women Build recently raised the first wall of its current home-building project.
Over 50 women have been part of the house-building process since the first practice session in early February, and with each hammer to a nail, their teamwork is helping bring the future homeowners, Chandra Marshall and Jailah Gist, closer to having their own home.
Because of the local program's ongoing accomplishments, Habitat Aiken Women Build was also selected along with 234 other locations to receive $5,000 grants from the International Women Build Week program from Lowe’s.
Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers united in communities across the U.S., India and Canada for International Women Build Week to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing.
This global event, which took place from March 1 to March 8, aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
City Council members Gail Diggs, Kay Brohl and Lessie Price attended the build and recognized the women for their ongoing work.
"Ladies, when we work together, we can get so much more done," Brohl said.
Marshall and Gist have already started planning on decorating their future home and are grateful for the help they received so far.
"It's great (that) all these people are coming over to volunteer," Marshall said. "Everybody's just so nice and supportive."
Marshall and Gist had to complete several "sweat equity" hours in which they contributed to the project in the form of work effort, a process they have done well, Diggs said.
"I have seen (Marshall) work so hard and stay focused, and put in her sweat equity hours," Diggs said. "A lot of people use having a child as an excuse to stay where they are at, but (Marshall) used as way to get stronger."
The Aiken County Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1988 by local community citizens, with the organization's first build taking place the following year.
The Habitat for Humanity International Women Build Program was established in 1998 with the sole purpose of empowering women to become more involved with the construction process, said Judy Miller, one of the co-chairs of the Habitat Aiken Women Build. Aiken County established their Women Build program in Aiken 2005.
Marshall's home will be the 130th Habitat house built in Aiken County since Aiken County Habitat for Humanity was formed. Moreover, this house will be the 12th Habitat house built primarily by women volunteers in Aiken County.
Price, who has attended Women Builds before, said the process took her back to when her family first bought their own home.
"I had nine siblings, and you can imagine the pride and excitement we felt moving into our own home for the first time," Price said. "It gives you an exciting feeling and I'm glad these ladies can have it."
During the build, the volunteers raised the first wall of the one-story ranch-style house of approximately 1,100 square feet. The house will include three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, a standard style of house for Habitat for Humanity.
The home is expected to be complete by June.
Four free skills clinics were offered to Women Build volunteers at Lowe’s of Aiken in early February.
Judy Sennet, one of the co-chairs of the Habitat Aiken Women Build, said that 26 different women participated in these clinics, which introduced site and tools safety, basic framing, wall and roof sheathing, and siding installation.
Lowe’s global partnership with Habitat Women Build began in 2003, and the company has since committed more than $71 million to support the nonprofit group.