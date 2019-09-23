After the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop was over at The Reserve Club on Monday morning and after the crowd watching had drifted away, Bill Joos was alone on the croquet court, preparing to pick up 999 golf balls.
Even though he expected help to arrive soon, Joos didn’t wait. He was busy using his feet to push the balls together into big groups so they would be easier to gather.
“Someone’s got to do it,” he said. “You need a pretty strong back because you have to keep bending down. They should have a big vacuum cleaner.”
Joos and more than 50 other volunteers were needed to assist Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, in putting on the Golf Ball Drop and the Playing Fore the Pets charity golf tournament it preceded.
FOTAS, which supplements the resources of the Aiken County Animal Shelter, sold 1,000 tickets for $10 apiece for the Golf Ball Drop.
The tickets had numbers on them that corresponded to numbers written on the balls.
Two men in a maroon and gold whirlybird from Holy City Helicopters in North Charleston made sure that the 1,000 balls got dropped.
The one that landed closest to a hole surrounded by orange flags was whisked away immediately so the winner of $1,000, Lyon Rader of Vermont, could be notified.
Joos was the point man for removing the other balls.
His wife, Ellie, is the secretary of FOTAS.
“We couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Ellie while looking up at the bright blue sky. “It’s going to be wonderful.”
The 204 players registered to play in the golf tournament set a record.
“We filled up a month early this year,” said Sandy Staiger who serves as the co-chair, with her husband, Ross, for the tournament and Golf Ball Drop, which started in 2014.
At that time, there were only four volunteers.
From that humble beginning, the tournament and Golf Ball Drop have grown into the biggest fundraisers for FOTAS.
“Last year we were at around $40,000, and we should be at that this year, too,” Sandy said.
The preparations for 2019 began in April with a committee meeting.
“We love animals, and we love to support the Animal Shelter’s mission, which is to help the animals,” Sandy said. “There are so many unwanted animals down here. A lot of the money that we raise goes to transport them up north so they have a much better chance of being adopted and finding forever homes. This is a passion for us.”
Graniteville resident David Abernathy was participating in the Playing Fore the Pets tournament for the second year in a row.
“I played in a lot of golf tournaments when I lived in Maryland, and some of them were very organized and some of them were not,” he said. “This one is very well organized. They really know what they are doing. I was very impressed with the golf ball drop last year and the other stuff they did. They make it a lot of fun for everyone.”
For more information about FOTAS and the Animal Shelter, visit fotasaiken.org.