A raid on a stash house in Warrenville on Thursday morning led to six suspects facing drug-related charges.
Around 9 a.m., investigators and deputies arrived at 110 Pond Row in Warrenville to execute a search warrant following a three-month narcotics investigation, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation began several months ago after numerous tips and complaints from citizens were received by the sheriff's office.
The search of the home, being rented by Joshua Davis Baughman, 29, and Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69, resulted in a quantity of heroin, marijuana and paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use being found.
Investigators arrested Baughman for operating a stash house and for an outstanding warrant for third degree burglary.
Willis was also charged for operating a stash house and trafficking heroin, second offense.
The investigation also resulted in four additional arrests:
- Crystal Marie Harkins, 33, of Warrenville was charged with trafficking heroin, first offense.
- Charles Eugene Weathersbee Jr., 36, of Warrenville was charged with trafficking heroin, third offense.
- Sarah Denise Plaster, 56, of Warrenville was charged with possession of heroin, second offense.
- Kimberly Ann Weathersbee Powell, 38, of Warrenville was charged with possession of heroin, first offense.