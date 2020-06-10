Official Best of America, a travel award presenter and producer of television shows and videos, has named the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum the Carolinas’ Best Equestrian Attraction for 2020.
A video promoting the Hall of Fame and Museum will be available on platforms such as Amazon Fire, Hulu, Roku and Pluto TV, according to a news release from the museum.
The video also will be featured at officialbestof.com and on the Official Best of America page on Facebook.
In addition, the video will be available at aikenracinghalloffame.com and on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Facebook page.
The Hall of Fame and Museum received the same honor in 2012 and 2016.
Official Best of America is based in Hollywood, California. Its mission is to show “our followers and viewers the best experiences across America,” according to officialbestof.com.
The selection of attractions is based on merit.
The Hall of Fame and Museum “would like to thank Aiken residents and out-of-town visitors alike for making it a top destination here in Aiken,” the release stated.
The Hall of Fame and Museum is in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place.
There is no admission charge.
The Hall of Fame and Museum is open to visitors from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and also on Sunday. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 803-642-7631.