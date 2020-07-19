Rachael Simon exemplifies young professionals who dedicate themselves to their careers, but also bring their talent and energy to community service.
Simon is senior HR specialist within Talent Acquisition & Development, where she works primarily in data analytics in tracking hiring information for employees across the entire site.
Simon also uses her mathematical talents to assist with various nonprofits across Aiken County.
“I just feel like it’s a great way to give back to the community and be a part of something bigger than myself,” Simon said.
As the co-chair of the SRNS Employee United Way campaign, Simon is one of the people in charge of running some of the biggest nonprofit undertakings in the CSRA. She served as treasurer of the organization and was also the former treasurer of the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation.
Simon, 31, said she first became involved with both organizations because of her family, who are also Aiken locals and are frequently involved with community service in the area.
“There’s not enough people to give even whenever they’re retired,” Simon said. “I feel like we have to start that foundation as a young person.”
Simon is an Aiken native. She completed her education at USC Aiken, which she selected in part so she could stay close to her friends, family and home.
Simon was a cheerleader while in college and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a field she worked in for a number of years before switching to her current position as senior human resources specialist in HR data/analytics at SRNS.
Her first accounting job out of college was at All Star Tents and Events, a local business owned by her family. She has worked as SRNS for six years and has held her current position in talent acquisition and development for about one year.
She is also the mother of a 6-year-old boy who likes to play baseball. Simon describes herself as the “team mom” hanging out in the dugout during games.
Undertaking significant roles in community engagement while in the full swing of her career isn’t an easy task, but she believes it is important for young professionals to not wait until they are retired to give back to the community.
She also wants to set a good example for her son.
“I have to work twice as hard,” Simon said. “... But it’s important to raise our children to have that foundation that not everyone lives as fortunately as we do. As a young person, we need to teach our younger people how to appreciate where they come from and help other people who are less fortunate.”