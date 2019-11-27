Rabid raccoon found in North Augusta area

A raccoon found near Landon Lane and Dorr Drive in the North Augusta area has tested positive for the rabies virus, according to a notice issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, on Wednesday.
The rabid animal is no longer alive.
Because of the possibility of the spread of rabies, DHEC warned residents in the area where it was discovered to use caution in dealing with wild or stray animals.
“If you have reason to believe that you, your family members or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies,” the notice stated, “please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours.”
Those hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone whose pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is discovered to have wounds of unknown origin also should contact the Aiken office because the pet might have been exposed to rabies.
DHEC also recommended using caution in handling injured pets to avoid contact with wounds or saliva.
Injured pets should be taken to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed, DHEC added.
The South Carolina Rabies Control Act requires pets to have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
For more information on rabies in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/rabies.