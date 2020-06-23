A rabid raccoon was found in Aiken County last week, state health officials confirmed Monday.
The raccoon was found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road, an area between New Ellenton and Beech Island.
No people were exposed to the rabid raccoon, according to an announcement from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. One dog was, though, on June 18.
The raccoon was confirmed rabid June 20.
"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said David Vaughan, the director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "Then be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."
The raccoon is the second animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies this year, the state health department said.
A bat found near Augusta and Howlandville roads in Warrenville was confirmed rabid June 12.
In Edgefield County, a fox was confirmed to have rabies June 4.