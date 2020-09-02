A bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found near Valley Drive and McCloud Street in Aiken.
One pet was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, DHEC said.
The bat is the fifth animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2020.
There have been 109 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year, DHEC reports.
In 2019, nine of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.
“Rabies is a threat to humans, pets and wild animals,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division. "All pet owners should have their dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated regularly as required by state law. It is extremely important to the health of your pet, your family and you that pet vaccinations are kept up to date. Unvaccinated pets that are exposed to the rabies virus must be quarantined or euthanized for testing.”
Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or direct contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal, health officials report.
Anyone aware of any possible human or animal exposures are urged to contact DHEC.
If exposed, health officials encourage those exposed to immediately wash any part of the body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.
“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to humans and pets,” Vaughan said. “People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook. Because of this, you should always assume a person has potentially been bitten when: They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent; a bat is found where children, pets or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or a person or pet has been in direct contact with a bat.”
Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched.
Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Similarly, never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with bare hands, DHEC said.
Anyone who knows of a possible rabies exposure is urged call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours from, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.