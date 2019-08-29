Cellphone service in eastern Aiken County has been a growing problem lately, and there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix.
Verizon, a carrier with a number of clients in that location, recently issued the following statement:
“Verizon has heard and understands the concerns of some of our customers in certain areas of Aiken County. We are currently exploring long-term solutions, including the potential for a new cell site in the eastern corner of the county.
“In the interim, for those customers experiencing issues, we recommend activating Wi-Fi calling, which can improve call quality indoors.
“More information can be found here: https://vz.to/2L5knKW. Should the issues persist, customers should contact customer service at 800-922-0204 so that we can help find a solution that works for them.”
S.C. Sen. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, has been involved in the effort to resolve the issue and has spoken to Verizon officials.
“They’ve had their engineers look at it and can’t find the particular problem that has caused the deterioration in service,” he said.
Taylor represents District 86, which includes eastern Aiken County, and heard about the problem from his constituents.
There have been ongoing issues there with cellphone service, he said, but many people had better results when they used Verizon, which he described as “the dominant carrier” in Eastern Aiken County.
Then “several months ago, it (Verizon’s service) suddenly deteriorated,” he said. “They (customers) were upset, and rightfully so.”
One man told Taylor that he had to leave his business in Wagener and stand in the back of his pickup truck to find a strong enough signal so he could place a call or send a text message with his phone.
Taylor urged Eastern Aiken County residents to post their complaints on his Facebook page, and there were numerous responses.
Soon afterward, “I received a call from a Verizon official who told me those Facebook comments made it all the way up to the top of Verizon,” he said.
Some Verizon representatives called customers directly to discuss the problems.
Taylor said he is continuing to encourage his constituents to report cellphone service issues because “the more they hear specific problems, the more likely they are to address them rapidly.”
Difficulty with cellphone service “is not a problem that is unique to rural South Carolina and other rural areas around America,” Taylor concluded. “They (phone companies) put most of their resources where they can make the most money. In sparsely populated areas, it’s not easy for them to invest a lot because there are not that many customers.”