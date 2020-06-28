On June 26, my career as a journalist came full circle.
I started as a cub reporter not long out of college as an English major at the "Aiken Standard" in the 1980s – it's been so long I can't remember the exact year – and I ended my career as a reporter at the Aiken Standard on Friday when I retired and closed my laptop for the last time.
There were other jobs in between: four years at the Savannah River Site and more than 20 years at the University of South Carolina mostly with University Publications and then with the National Resource Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition. (Could they have thought of a longer name?)
But the roughly 13 years I spent at the Aiken Standard over two tours of duty are the most special because Aiken is my hometown and both sides of my family have lived in Aiken County for more than 150 years.
The people I met and the events I covered during that time are special, too, and a few – of many – come to mind.
I rode by an open door with a pilot in Barnwell County who ferried parachutists thousands of feet up in the sky and then dropped them out of his plane.
A Graniteville man’s life became a little sweeter when the mail carrier dropped a colony of honeybees from Sears in his mailbox, and he became a beekeeper.
The kids at East Aiken School of the Arts, Mead Hall Episcopal School, Warrenville Elementary and Chukker Creek amazed me every year, coming up with the most imaginative costumes and props to bring historical figures, such as Einstein, Elvis and Jimi Hendrix, to life at their annual living history museums.
My most memorable story featured an Aiken woman, Sophie Mills, who was reunited with her son after 40 years.
Mills grew up in what was then Yugoslavia. During World War II, her husband was killed, and one of the communist invaders took her infant son to raise as his own. Mills lost contact with her son after escaping on foot to Austria, marrying an American soldier and starting a new life with him in Aiken.
A relative’s chance meeting with the son in Europe brought them back together.
I traveled with Mills and members of her church on a van to the Atlanta airport for the mother-and-child reunion and wrote: "At 6:30 last night, Sophie Mills wrapped her arms around the son she could only cradle when she last saw him more than 41 years ago.”
Their reunion made waiting all night for late election results, covering long school board meetings and working holidays – I think I worked all at least once except Christmas – worthwhile.
It’s been a good career, but now is the ”write” time to start a new chapter.
Thanks for letting me tell your stories.