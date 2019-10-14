Aiken County is bursting with pumpkins.
Rick's Produce and Garden Stand, a seasonal farmer's market on Whiskey Road, reopened recently for the fall.
Pumpkins are also for sale locally at Cold Creek Nursery in Aiken and at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in North Augusta.
Rick's offers pumpkins perfect for colorful decorations or carving jack-o-lanterns, along with fresh, locally grown fall produce, fall-themed decor and more.
Several people stopped by over the weekend to do some shopping for Halloween.
Amy Leffel and Lisa Herbold were looking for some pumpkins on Sunday afternoon.
"I think we're just going to paint them this year," Herbold said. Painting pumpkins usually creates less of a mess than carving a jack-o-lantern, and the pumpkins last longer.
A wide variety of pumpkins are available at the stand, such as traditional carving pumpkins, colorful heirlooms and tiny Jack-Be-Littles.
Cathy Bland, manager at Good Earth Produce and Garden Center (the sister location of Rick's Produce), said there's around 24 different types of pumpkins at the stand.
"We have so many," Bland said. "Most of them are heirlooms, which are edible, which is so cool."
Rick's also sells fall produce like apples and winter squashes. Decorative gourds, corn stalks, flowers and hay bales for fall-themed yard decorations are also available.
The stand will sell pumpkins until early November. It will then transition over to a holiday market with Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths.