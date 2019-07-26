One of the candidates running to fill the vacant House District 84 seat has dropped out, according to a press release sent by his campaign.
Sean Pumphrey announced in the email that he is withdrawing from the race and urged voters to vote for one of the "true conservative Republicans" running for the seat, while also taking a parting shot at Cody Anderson and Danny Feagin.
"First and foremost, I am a loyal Republican who supports President Trump," the statement begins. "Growing up in Aiken County, raising my family here, and as the State Chairman of the South Carolina Young Republicans, I entered the race for District 84 out of a sense of duty to my state, my community, and my party. Ronnie Young had been an outstanding public servant and a personal mentor. I was very troubled when I saw candidates file in the Republican Primary to fill his seat who have a history of supporting Democrats. Fortunately, shortly after filing others who I have found over the course of the campaign to be strong, credible Republican candidates entered the race."
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Republican primary to fill the vacant seat previously held by Rep. Ronnie Young, who died earlier this year in May. A primary runoff election is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Five other Republican candidates are running for the seat: Anderson, Feagin, Ralph Gunter, Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett.
"Now I am concerned that my candidacy may divide the conservative vote allowing Feagin and Anderson to advance to the runoff leaving voters without a true conservative choice," Pumphrey said in the release. "I can not let that happen. I am withdrawing from the race and asking voters to support someone other than these two men."
Anderson's campaign sent a response in a press release, stating it is "disappointing to see a fellow candidate lash out in poor taste," it says. It later adds Anderson's campaign is "surging with momentum" but that thrown stones will not knock them down.